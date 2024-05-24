CM Maryam lauds Pakistan Navy for securing country's maritime borders

The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Friday.

The chief minister lauded the brave personnel of the Pakistan Navy for securing the country's maritime borders.

She said the invaluable services of the Pakistan Navy are viewed with great respect.

The meeting was also attended by Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid, Commodore Sajid, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal.