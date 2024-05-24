Delegation of eminent scholars and saints calls on IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of eminent scholars and saints from all schools of thought, led by Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan/ Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, visited the Central Police Office Islamabad here on Thursday. The delegation met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and discussed various matters. Senior police officers from Islamabad Police and distinguished scholars from all schools of thought were present at the occasion. The Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, said that our beloved country Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah. Pakistan currently needs unity, solidarity, and national cohesion. For establishing peace in Pakistan, the unity of Muslims and the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” are extremely important. All scholars should promote religious harmony, tolerance, a violence-free society, and respect for humanity through their platforms. The “Paigham-e-Pakistan” is a great narrative and fatwa that has played an important role in ending terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism from our society. He further said that they will make “Paigham-e-Pakistan” the voice of every household. He paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces, police, and all national security departments. He praised IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for holding open courts for the citizens. He affirmed that the entire nation, along with all scholars and saints, stands with Pakistan’s armed forces, security departments, police, and administration for the protection, defense, and security of the beloved country. On this occasion, the IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi expressed his gratitude to Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and all the scholars. He acknowledged the significant role scholars are playing in establishing peace in Pakistan and promoting the unity of Muslims and the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” from their platforms. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the progress of Pakistan, stating that today’s meeting will convey a message of love. He reiterated that the role of scholars in establishing peace in Pakistan is crucial, and that hostile forces aim to disrupt national cohesion by creating unrest. By becoming a united nation, we can defeat the enemy. He vowed not to let the enemy’s nefarious agenda succeed in Pakistan.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation of scholars also presented the book of the great narrative “Paigham-e-Pakistan” to IG Islamabad.