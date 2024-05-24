DHA City Karachi launches EV Bus Service

KARACHI - With the intimate support of government of Sindh, DHA City Karachi has announced the launch of Electric Bus (EV Bus) Service, commencing operations from May 23, 2024.

This initiative not only marks a significant step towards a sustainable future for the DHA City community but also provides a comfortable and affordable commute towards Down Town to the residents of nearby/surrounding Goths and industrial areas. The initial phase will see the deployment of two EV buses, operating daily at 9am and 10 am respectively along designated routes i.e Sohrab Goth (start point), Al Asif Square, Jamali Bridge, MaymarMor, New Sabzi- Mandi, Baqai University, Karachi Toll Plaza, Dumba Goth, Bheria Town Karachi, Kathore & DHA City Karachi (end point). The initial launch with two buses allows for a measured approach, and the number of buses will be increased based on positive outcomes and ridership. The decision to introduce EV buses reflects DHA City Karachi’s commitment to creep forward towards liveability and environmental responsibility.