Dubai visit visa fee from May 2024

Travellers holding Dubai visit visas from countries like Pakistan, India, and others must adhere strictly to entry guidelines, as failure to meet requirements can result in denied boarding at airports.

Requirements include carrying 3,000 dirhams in cash, a valid return ticket, and proof of accommodation.

A travel agent confirmed the strict enforcement of these guidelines by Dubai authorities, emphasizing the necessity for a valid visa and passport with a minimum validity of six months.

While Dubai visit visa rules have long been in place, recent strict enforcement aims to curb overstaying and enhance tourism. Pakistani travelers must obtain a tourist visa, which can be applied for through travel agents.

For 2024, the short-term single-entry UAE tourist visa from Pakistan costs $90, allowing a 30-day stay from the arrival date. Various visa types cater to different durations and entry requirements.

Documents required for a UAE visit visa include a valid passport, application form, Emirates ticket copy, proof of relationship (if applicable), and a valid CNIC issued by NADRA.

All documents must be submitted in hard copy format, and visa fees are non-refundable. Travel must be on Emirates or codeshare flights, with entry subject to immigration approval.

Visa processing takes approximately 3 to 4 working days, with all visas valid to enter Dubai for 60 days from the date of issue, except for the 96-hour and 48-hour visas, which are valid for 30 days from the issue date.