Economy of policy silos

Disconnect among the policy makers of various organs of government is a luxury that no longer be afforded by the crumbling economy and dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the country. Those at helm of affairs are facing the situation unparalleled in history. Privatization of SOE’s, tax net expansion, rising inflation and political anarchy, are all ascribed to an attempt in order to arrest the depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country. The country recently clinched a deal for release of $1.1 billion as part of $3 billion bailout package. All the boo-boo and faux pas for this micro credit.

There are many sectors and industries that have export potential far beyond this fun size bailout package. A detailed look at one sector is sufficient to unfold the anecdote of future prospects and past’s failures and glitches. Let bygones be bygones. Shake a leg and get ready to take course corrections. The gem and jewelry sector in Pakistan is a sleeping giant, a cash cow and a gravity train with immense potential to contribute significantly to the national economy. By addressing existing challenges through policy reforms and international collaborations, Pakistan can transform this sector into a major export oriented industry like Thailand and India with annual export of worth $14 billion and $40 billion respectively. Unfortunately, there is a great deal of trust deficit between the policy makers and those who are leading the sector. The misuse of sector governing canons and procedural gaps and disconnect among policies collectively tantamount to failure in achieving the true financial benefits from this sector. The import export statistics and the tax collected from the sector is dismally low. A full articulated policy with welldefined carrot and stick code is required to achieve the goal. The already trembling export of jewelry sector got a real blow in the second month of this year when HS code 9929, which deals with the temporary import of gold for the purpose of export, was removed from the customs tariff rendering weboc ineffective for filing the goods declaration for export of gold jewelry under SRO 760(I)-2013.The official stance on the unwelcoming situation was taken on the plea that there is no mention of zero rated export of gold jewelry under sales tax act 2012. The same facility is available to other sectors where the temporary import is solely meant to export after value addition. Same is the case with export of gold jewelry under entrustment scheme as allowed in SRO 760(I)-2013. It’s a cutoff between SRO 760(I) 2013 and sales Tax Act 2012. The policy makers have the egg on their face andnow are fully responsible to make lemonade out of lemons. The economy of silos taxing tall. Not only the gold jewelry exporters but also the government is suffering from the situation. Both are losing a whooping thirteen percent profit on value addition of precious metal in the form of much needed foreign exchange.

Similarly, commercial import of gold is allowed and governed by Part II of annexure B of import policy order 2016 but State Bank of Pakistan regulate the import of gold as empowered under section 8 of the foreign exchange regulation Act, 1947. Nobody can import gold in Pakistan without the special permission of SBP which prohibits the use of foreign exchange for import of luxury goods like gold and other precious metals. The ball park figure for the current potential of the sector would be about USD five billion annually without using a single dollar from foreign exchange reserves of the country.The gemstones are perhaps indigenous in nature while gold under entrustment scheme is received as advance payment with a room of two to ten percent as wastage charged during jewelry manufacturing and eight to thirteen percent value addition which is remitted as foreign exchange to the national exchequer. The exporters in Pakistan are mainly focusing on UK and Middle East and that too on Pakistani diaspora rendering us a miniscule share from the annual USD 500 billion global gemstones and jewelry market. Present business model heavily relies on B2B and value addition on goldsmithing is the only source of revenue. The real magic will come into play when we zero in on the retail market of jewelry studded with real natural precious gemstones. General rule of thumb governing value addition of gemstones caused an increase of three times in price when gemstone is faceted from its rough. Another three times surge infiltrated when those loose stones mounted on the fine jewelry. This depicts the value addition of retail market and a role of B2C market place for earning foreign exchange for the country. The approach like, fire is a good servant but bad master, is required to get maximum benefits. An online payment system and a courier service which can carry valuables is a need not to be missed. This will not only help the small player to contribute in the economy but also lend a hand to break the elite capture in the sector.Self-consignment scheme with some modifications turns out to be a great help for those who want to sell fine jewelry on retail market.The ease of doing business and fair accountability on the part of government departments and the sector itself is the only recipe for success.

There are tricks in every trade which need to be honed on. The immediate one is to align customs tariff, sales tax act and SRO 760 (I) 2013 for a convenient resumption of trade. A modification of clause 5(iii) for realization of cash from 120 days to 180 days will greatly help retailers to successfully complete the transactionin B2C market. Clause 8 also demands reconceptualization where a mechanism should be devised to bring back the unsold gems and jewelry in international trade shows and fairs. Some kind of scheme may be introduced where incidence of tax to a certain mutually accepted limit make it convenient to use domestic gold for self-consignment purpose. It has two-fold benefit, a tax collected on declaration of gold and foreign exchange remittance up to 50% of the export value of jewelry as per clause 5(iv). A due diligence on the product mix is a due consideration. Gemstones studded jewelry instead of plan one can fetch far more prices and far less use of gold. Alternative use of titanium instead of gold is a doable option keeping in view the success story of Wallace Chan, a renowned jewelry visual artist based in HongKong. Bringing venture capital in the industry turns out to be a game changer on the lines Kalyan Jewelers in India who fetched USD 235 million as a venture capital to enhance the scale of its operations. Last but not least, bringing more jewelers into tax net can fetch a sizeable tax against the present insignificant collection. Till then status of withholding agent may be relaxed as late as 50% of the sector comes into tax net. Implementation of these important policy measures may bring a whole ball of wax keep rolling.

SHAHID JAVED MALIK

— The writer is a gemologist and jewellery enthusiast.