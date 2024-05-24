England Women defeat Pakistan by 37 runs in first ODI

DERBY - England Women’s cricket team secured a 37-run victory over Pakistan Women in the first One Day International (ODI) of the series. The match, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, saw England setting a target after scoring 243 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs. Alice Capsey top-scored for England with a crucial 44 runs. Pakistan’s Nida Dar was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, while Aaliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, and Umm-e-Hani took two wickets each. In response, Pakistan managed to score 206 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer for Pakistan with 34 runs. Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball for England, taking three wickets. This ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, where Pakistan currently holds the fifth position. This series marks Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the championship.