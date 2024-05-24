EZ Whites, NZ Whites, WZ Whites score wins in U19 Inter-District matches

LAHORE - The first round of the Inter- District U19 Cricket Tournament for the Lahore Region saw three exciting matches at various venues. In a gripping contest at the Ittefaq LRCA Ground, East Zone Whites triumphed over East Zone Blues by 4 wickets. Meanwhile, North Zone Whites dominated North Zone Blues with a 9-wicket victory at Bagh-e- Jinnah Ground. In a nail-biting finish, West Zone Whites edged out West Zone Blues by 1 wicket at the Cricket Centre Ground. Before the tournament’s commencement, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), met with coaches and managers of the six zonal teams. He discussed key issues regarding the tournament and emphasized the importance of guiding and treating the young players with respect.

EAST ZONE WHITES 253/6 in 47.5 overs (Asim Arif 78*, Musa Khan 70, Saad Safdar 51; Abdullah 3/47, Hassan Ali 3/58) beat EAST ZONE BLUES 252/9 in 50 overs (Zulqarnain 60, M Hammad 53, Azam Khan 46, Abu Huraira 40; M Saif 2/38, Nauman Khan 2/56, Samar Zafar 2/60) by 4 wickets.

NORTH ZONE WHITES 193/1 in 31.3 overs (Ahmed Khawaja 79*, M Asad Zafar 49, Ch M Naveed 32*) beat NORTH ZONE BLUES 191 all out in 45.3 overs (Abdullah Asif 68, Shahbaz Javed 30; M Ahmed 4/39, Muaaz Zwan 2/31, Sh Hassan Amjad 2/59) by 9 wickets.ets.

WEST ZONE WHITES 221/9 in 49.2 overs (Shahroze Baber 44, Sufyan Arshad 34, Hassan Siddique 31, Mujtaba Ali Sheikh 30, Danish Saeed 23*; Ali Asghar 2/27, Jawad Alam 1/24, Saad Baber 1/28) beat WEST ZONE BLUES 217 all out in 47 overs (Jahangir Bilal 70, Haider Ali Shah 35, Saad Baber 31, Faham ul Haq 28; Yaseen Khan 3/50, Hassan Siddique 2/36, Syed Bilal Anjum 2/63) by 1 wicket.