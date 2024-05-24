FIA asks IHC to remand cipher case back if trial is not fair

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Prosecutor Thursday asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to remand back the cipher case to the trial court if it deems that trial of the case was not fair. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the the appeals of Pakistan Tehrik- e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher case.

At the onset of the hearing, FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi informed the bench that his colleague prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah was shifting his ailing mother to Islamabad and therefore, Shah cannot appear in the court. He added that he himself would continue the arguments in the case.

During the hearing, the affidavits of both of the state counsels who represented Imran before the trial court were submitted in the court. Then, the bench summoned both the counsels to the rostrum.

The IHC CJ asked that whether both the state counsels have ever tried a death penalty case earlier? The Advocate General Islamabad replied that not as a state counsel but as lawyers.

Naqvi said that two points are currently pending before the court and one is the lack of transparency of the trial while the other is the merits of the case. He further said that if the court declares that the trial was not transparent, the outcome will be different. Justice Aamer said that the point of non-transparency of the trial was raised by Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s lawyers and the prosecution never said that the trial was not fair. He also said that the court had asked prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah whether the cipher case trial was fair, and he had replied that the trial was fair. Naqvi said that it would not be correct to say at this stage that the trial was not transparent.