Germany acknowledges Pak Army’s fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) is on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, during the visit COAS was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence where he was presented with Honour Guard by the contingent of German Armed Forces.

Chief of Army Staff also met Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army and visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen along with the German Army Chief.

The COAS was briefed on various facets of the centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other Armies. He also witnessed a demonstration on urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

COAS also met Mr Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security advisor to Federal Chancellor; Mr Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Mr Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. During meetings with the civilian and military leadership matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

German leadership acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorism and for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

COAS will also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command & Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations Missions.