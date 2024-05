Gold price in Pakistan further decreased by Rs1800 to Rs240,200 per tola in the local market on Friday (May 24).

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,933 after it shed Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola silver remained constant at Rs2,850.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $17 to $2338 from $2,355, the association reported.