Friday, May 24, 2024
Gold rate decreases by Rs6,200 per tola
May 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs6,200 and was sold at Rs242,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs248,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs5,315 to Rs207,476 from Rs212,791 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs190,186 from Rs195,059, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs50 to Rs,2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs42.87 to Rs2,400.54. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $60 to $2,355 from $2,415, the association reported.

