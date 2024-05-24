Govt helpless before KE: Khursheedi

KARACHI - Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi on Thursday said that the K-electric has been so powerful that the government has been helpless against it.

He said that all parties were opined in the house that the K-electric has turned the life into hell in the city and a resolution about it, has also been tabled.

MQM leader said that the power utility having no mechanism to curb power theft, it punishes all consumers for the offence committed by few.

“It is up to the utility to curb power theft, but they have no system to halt theft, it punishes entire locality with load-shedding for the offence committed by few,” Khursheedi said. “At least those not involved should not be punished,” he urged.

Opposition leader said that the provincial government was not taken on board in the agreement with the K-electric. “They are so much powerful that the government has been helpless before them,” he said.

The power utility implementing 15 to 18 hours load-shedding in all areas in the city amid the heatwave conditions and was not prepared to discuss the issue, he added.