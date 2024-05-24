Friday, May 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

APP
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next few days. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Jacobabad 50, Rohri, Khairpur 49, Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Padidan, Chhor, Mithi, Rahim Yar Khan 48, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, DG Khan and Hyderabad 47. During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most areas of the country. However, rain recorded in Pattan was 02mm.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024