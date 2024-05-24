Huge budget required for welfare of 13 crore people: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday had a meeting with a delegation of alternate executive directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and apprised its members of her government’s development agenda encompassing new initiatives in different sectors.

“Every aspect of public welfare is my priority. I want to take all measures for the welfare of people,” the chief minister said while chairing the meeting with the ADB delegation. The delegation included Noor Ahmed, Kiiko Takahashi, Alberto Cordon Borja, Mushomi Marufi Khan, Yong Yi and Ehtesham Khattak. She told the delegation that her government was working for price stabilisation and inflation control besides the development works in health, education, infrastructure and information technology. “After assuming power, it was felt that we are far behind in providing basic needs to the people. Most of the cities do not have waste management system and landfill site, though it is partially functioning in some of the cities.”, she further stated. The chief minister that her government wanted to bring sustainable and efficient waste management system in every city, though bringing sewerage system for a huge population of Punjab was s a big challenge. The visiting ADB delegation was also briefed that work on shrimp farming is going on, and a comprehensive Kisan Card for farmers is being introduced. She said projects were underway to benefit from solar energy. She added, ”Focusing on clean energy, electric bikes are being launched for girls.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Under the low cost housing scheme in Punjab, a common man will have his own roof.”She added,” Special cards will be issued for special persons.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that a huge budget was required for the welfare of 13 crore people. She added,” A woman is not just a part of a society but is equal to the whole of society.” She noted,”5000 complaints have been redressed from the world’s first virtual women police station.“ The CM said: “Becoming the Chief Minister was not easy but an uphill task.” She added, ”It is very painful for me that the deprived sections of the society are going through bad conditions.”