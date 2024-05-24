Friday, May 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ignoring birth registration jeopardises rights

Zaheer Malik
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT   -    The neglect of birth registration persists across the nation due to parental indifference and inadequate government awareness campaigns. Birth registration stands as a fundamental right of children, serving as both legal proof of their existence and vital identification. Unfortunately, countless children remain invisible to authorities, especially in rural and remote areas, where lack of awareness prevails. This ignorance deprives children of their legal identities, denying them access to essential rights, notably in health and education. Shockingly, millions of children lack proper registration, leaving them without crucial services and protection. Moreover, birth registration is not solely a child’s right; it is a cornerstone document of their life. It also serves to prevent early marriages, exposing instances where parents attempt to marry off their children without legal proof of age. While organizations like World Vision Pakistan (WVP) collaborate with NADRA to alleviate registration challenges, the absence of awareness events, seminars, or campaigns exacerbates the issue.

Buddha Purnima celebrated across globe, including Pakistan

Tags:

Zaheer Malik

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024