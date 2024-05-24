Ignoring birth registration jeopardises rights

KANDHKOT - The neglect of birth registration persists across the nation due to parental indifference and inadequate government awareness campaigns. Birth registration stands as a fundamental right of children, serving as both legal proof of their existence and vital identification. Unfortunately, countless children remain invisible to authorities, especially in rural and remote areas, where lack of awareness prevails. This ignorance deprives children of their legal identities, denying them access to essential rights, notably in health and education. Shockingly, millions of children lack proper registration, leaving them without crucial services and protection. Moreover, birth registration is not solely a child’s right; it is a cornerstone document of their life. It also serves to prevent early marriages, exposing instances where parents attempt to marry off their children without legal proof of age. While organizations like World Vision Pakistan (WVP) collaborate with NADRA to alleviate registration challenges, the absence of awareness events, seminars, or campaigns exacerbates the issue.