IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazis

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar Thursday said that the brave Ghazi officers & officials who took bullets on their chests and sacrificed their arms, legs and other organs in the line of duty are the heroes of the police department. IG Punjab said that nothing can replace the unparalleled services, determination and courage of these brave officers and men and police department is taking all possible measures for the best treatment and quick rehabilitation of these brave sons. IG Punjab said that the names of Ghazi officers and officials are being engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office, Ghazi package facilities are being provided, more measures will be continued to honor and encourage these officers and personnel. He expressed these views while encouraging Ghazi officers and personnel in a ceremony organized at the Central Police Office today. According to the details, a special ceremony was organised to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the police force in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded silver medals to 21 Ghazis of Rawalpindi region. 09 from Rawalpindi Police, 11 from Attock and one from Chakwal Police were among the recipients of Ghazi Medals. IG Punjab said that officers and officials from the rank of constable to DSP have set a good example by successfully carrying out high profile operations. IG Punjab highly appreciated the outstanding services of the officers and officials who received Ghazi Medals. Families of Ghazi officers and officials, especially the ceremony, IG Punjab also thanked the families. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarrar, AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan, SP CRO Aqeela Niaz Naqvi and SP Investigation Sadar Lahore Shahzad Rafiq Awan and other officers were also present in the ceremony.