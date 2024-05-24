 Investigators of Aabpara police tracing attackers involved in injuring Raoof Hasan through video evidence

ISLAMABAD - The capital city police are tracing the culprits, who had injured PTI central spokesman Raoof Hasan in parking lot of private TV channel in G-7, through videos of the incident shared on social media and CCTV footage obtained from crime scene by the investigators. Moreover, the vidoes are to be sent to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to check the authenticity either they were edited or not. The experts of IT wing of police are also conducting geofencing of the area where the political party leader came under attack. In an interview with The Nation on Tuesday, a senior police officer, who is heading team of investigators, said that police have sent a number of photos and videos to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to determine the identities of attackers. He said that the blade used by the attackers to injure the central information secretary PTI Raoof Hasan was recovered by police from scene and has also been sent to National Forensic Science Agency for obtaining fingerprints. The result of NFSA to be sent to NADRA for identification of culprits, he added. The senior officer, who enjoys good repute in Islamabad police, said that investigators of Police Station Aabpara are also going to obtain medico legal report (MLR) of Raoof Hasan from CMO of PIMS for further action against the culprits. “Those who committed crime will be dealt with strictly,” he said. Earlier, PS Aabpara officials registered the FIR against unknown suspects on charges of injuring PTI spokesman. The FIR was registered under Sections 324/109/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In videos of the incident recorded by a man and circulating on social media, four to five suspects could be seen attacking Raoof Hasan while he was heading towrads his car after appearing on a TV show.