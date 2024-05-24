IPO stresses for intellectual property rights to boost country’s economy

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO)-Pakistan Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil on Thursday stressed the importance of intellectual property rights to enhance economic development in the country. Chair IPO-Pakistan Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil visited the School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, as the chief guest for a “2-Day Training Workshop on Patent Drafting, Trademark Filing, and Copyright Registration,” said a press release issued here. The event was organized by the School of Law, QAU, in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC). The chairman emphasized the crucial role of intellectual property (IP) rights in Pakistan’s economic development. He highlighted the importance of IP rights for students, innovators, and entrepreneurs and stressed the need for public awareness and advocacy on IP issues.

Ambassador Amil also outlined the work and goals of IPO-Pakistan, including its efforts to accede to international IP treaties and promote the use of IP tools such as trademarks, copyrights, patents, and geographical indications.

He urged Pakistanis to “Invent! Own! Earn!” and emphasized the need for economic self-reliance and development.

The event was attended by students, faculty members, and IP professionals, who appreciated the insightful address by Ambassador Amil and the informative sessions on patent drafting, trademark filing, and copyright registration.