JI rejects Punjab’s defamation bill

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami has vehemently rejected the Punjab Defamation Bill 2024, denouncing it as a draconian piece of legislation. In a display of solidarity with journalists, the JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has pledged unwavering support to the media community in their protest against the grave encroachment on freedom of speech.

Expressing his stance during a media briefing along with the delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) at Mansoorah on Thursday, Rehman minced no words in his condemnation of the bill.

“Formed on the basis of a rigged election, the current government lacks any semblance of legitimacy. Yet, it shamelessly proceeds to endorse laws that blatantly aim to stifle freedom of speech,” he said. Earlier, the JAC delegation, which comprises representatives from the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), and Lahore Press Club (LPC), met the JI Emir and sought the backing of JI against the bill.

Rehman emphasized that the Punjab government must engage in dialogue with journalists and promptly revoke the recently passed legislation. He asserted that resorting to coercion to suppress media freedom was unacceptable.

Expressing gratitude for the solidarity extended by JI, the JAC affirmed its determination to oppose the bill vigorously, even resorting to legal recourse should the government persist in upholding the black law. Meanwhile, during a separate presser held at Mansoorah on Thursday morning, the JI Emir addressed several pressing issues. He dismissed the necessity of holding fresh elections in light of the existence of legal documents in the shape of Form 45. He advocated for the establishment of a judicial commission to probe election rigging, with results based on Form 45.

Rehman further demanded the release of all political prisoners, emphasizing the paramount importance of upholding the constitution. He stressed the imperative for all to adhere to the rule of law, asserting it as fundamental for steering the country in the right direction. He condemned the attack on PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan, warning that such actions could exacerbate political instability.

Rehman called for a transparent investigation into the attack on the “Save Gaza Camp Islamabad,” which resulted in the loss of two lives. He urged the government to voice robust support for the people of Palestine and suggested Islamabad recognize Hamas as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

Rejecting the privatization of schools in Punjab, Rehman argued that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure free education for its citizens. He pledged the JI’s commitment to advocating for farmers’ rights and standing in solidarity with them.

Rehman criticized the IMF’s ability to address the national economy’s challenges. He accused the rulers of prioritizing their own lavish spending while burdening the impoverished masses with unfair taxes under the IMF’s directives. He also called for a review of Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements.