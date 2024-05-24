Journalists condemn attack on Landi Kotal press club

KHYBER - Local media persons have strongly condemned the attack on Landi Kotal press club by the head of Clearing Agents’ Association, Torkham, and vowed to continue their struggle for upholding free and fair journalism while executing their professional duties.

The views were expressed by local working journalists in a meeting chaired by the president of the press club, Ahmad Nabi, on Thursday. They said the head of the clearing agents association intruded into the press club and threatened the cabinet members with dire consequences for unearthing corruption and always raising the voice of the voiceless in Khyber. “We have been playing a frontline role in highlighting the problems of the tribesmen. However, the harassment of journalists is totally unjust and equivalent to barring them from fair journalism,” they said.

It was unanimously decided that, keeping in view the rules and regulations of law and journalism, they would continue their free and active journalism without any bias. They also criticized some members of the association for character assassination of media persons on social media and said they preserved legal suits against them. They threatened that if the harassment of journalists continued, they would seek assistance from the nationwide journalists’ communities to bring this issue before the rulers and hold stern agitation.