KMU hosts session on taxpayers’ rights

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted an awareness session on safeguarding taxpayers’ rights on Thursday at Dr Hafeez Hall. The event featured the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, as the main guest speaker. The session aimed to educate participants on the rights of taxpayers and the mechanisms available for addressing their complaints. It was organized by the Finance Wing of KMU under the supervision of Treasurer Wasim Riaz.

The attendees included KMU Registrar Inamullah, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Treasurer Waseem Riaz, and heads of all KMU departments. Dr Asif provided an in-depth overview of the role and mandate of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in resolving taxpayers’ complaints. He also addressed various tax-related queries from the participants, offering valuable insights into the complexities of the taxation system.

Almas Jvindah, Advisor Legal, addressed the legal aspects of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), while Sardar Ali Khawaja shared his experiences as the former Chief Commissioner of FBR and informed attendees about the FTO Office in Peshawar. Treasurer Waseem Riaz and Registrar Inamullah expressed their gratitude to Dr Asif Mehmood Jah for his presence and the valuable knowledge he shared.

Special recognition was given to Umair Zeb, who received a Performance Award in recognition of his contributions as a tax advisor to both KMU and the Federal Tax Ombudsman. The session underscored KMU’s commitment to promoting a better understanding of taxpayers’ rights and facilitating the effective resolution of tax issues.