KPCVE holds youth symposium on unity, entrepreneurship

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
Peshawar    -   The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a Youth Symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Department of Media & Communication Studies, University of Swat. The event aimed to engage youth in discussions on promoting unity and economic development. Kashif Irshad, senior manager of KPCVE, emphasized the need for policymakers and experts to discuss strategies for fostering unity and economic growth among the youth. He highlighted the importance of partnerships between youth organizations, government, NGOs, and international bodies to amplify youth-led peace initiatives.

Manager KPCVE, Dr. Irfan Ullah, addressed the symposium, stating that educational programs promoting peace, tolerance, and conflict resolution are crucial for societal harmony. He stressed the role of universities in integrating peace studies into their curricula to help young people understand the root causes of violence and the importance of peace. Dr. Jamal-ud-Din, Head of the Department of Media & Communication Studies, highlighted the significance of youth in fostering a peaceful and economically vibrant society through perception management, grand narratives, and consensus-building.

The symposium featured interactive sessions on perception management, entrepreneurship training, and networking opportunities. These sessions led to actionable recommendations for integrating these themes into the university curriculum and establishing ongoing youth forums and mentorship programs.

