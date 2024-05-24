Man allegedly throws acid on schoolgirl

BUREWALA/FAISALABAD - An unknown outlaw allegedly threw acid on a girl as she was going home after school near 435/EB village on Thursday. According to details, a nineyear- old girl, namely Hadia, was going home after school when an unknown cyclist threw acid on her and fled away.

The victim was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital in Burewala for medical treatment, where the doctors said the face and head of the girl were partially affected. District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.

DSP Burewala Zafar Iqbal paid a visit to the hospital, inquired about the health of the victim girl, and assured the parents of immediate justice.

BODY FOUND FROM CANAL

The body of a girl was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Roshanwala police station. According to a police spokesman, passersby informed the police about the corpse of a girl floating on water in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.233-RB. The police fished out the body and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.

10 DRUG-PEDDLERS WITH CONTRABAND ARRESTED

The district police have arrested 10 drug-peddlers and seized 140 litres of liquor and 2.5kg hashish from them during the last 24 hours. According to a police report here on Thursday, Saddar police raided a hideout in Chak No. 231- RB and arrested Ali Akbar red-handed with 1.5-kg hashish. Tandlianwala police raided 396-GB and held Shakeel Ahmed with 20-kg hashish. Sandalbar Police nabbed accused from Chak No 60-RB and recovered 15 litres of liquor from Tanveer Raza. Police also seized 20 litres liquor from Muhammad Boota, 18 litres from Ashiq, 20 litres from Umar Farooq and 12 litres from Salamat Ali, in 241-RB, 15 litres from Khurram, 20 litres from Saud in 243-RB, 15 litres from Ashfaq in Jawad Club Chowk.