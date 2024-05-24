Mirpur hospital on high alert as heat wave grips AJK

MIRPUR-AJK - As Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) grapples with a severe heatwave, the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital has gone into high alert on Thursday, preparing to swiftly address any emergencies arising from heat-related illnesses.

In an interview with APP, Dr. Sardar Amar Aziz Khan, the Medical Superintendent of the Mirpur District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital emphasized the importance of precautionary measures to prevent heat-related ailments.

He advised the people to avoid prolonged exposure to the scorching sun and to cover their heads with a piece of cloth when venturing outdoors during the intense heat.

Dr. Khan warned that heatstroke, the most serious form of heat injury, can quickly lead to damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated and can even prove fatal.

He has assured the public that the hospital is fully equipped and ready to handle any cases of heat stroke or sun stroke.

Despite not receiving any such patients so far, the doctors and paramedical staff in the Accident and Emergency Wing have been placed on standby with adequate medicines and other necessary arrangements in place, Dr. Khan said.