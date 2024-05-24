NA moved against govt officials’ dual nationality

ISLAMABAD - A lawmaker has submitted a bill in the National Assembly against dual citizenship of government officers, claiming that they escape accountability after fleeing to foreign nations post-retirement.

The amendment bill was submitted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Noor Alam Khan to the NA Secretariat on Thursday.

It stated that an individual holding dual nationality or foreign citizenship should not be given right to be appointed as a civil servant.

MNA Noor sought changes in the Civil Servants Act, 1973’s Section 5, calling it “Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.

“Provided that a civil servant holding dual nationality or citizenship of any foreign country shall not be entitled for appointment,” it read.

Elaborating on reasons behind seeking the modification, he stated: “Government servants must have their stakes in the country in which they hold positions of authority, privilege and trust.”

He added that his proposed amendments would “ensure the loyalty of government servants in the light of Article 5 of the Constitution”.

The development comes after MNA Noor sought a constitutional amendment to impose a complete ban on the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary who are dual nationals.