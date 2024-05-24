Friday, May 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris

Agencies
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday organized a seminar to discuss the role of religious seminaries in the pursuit of education and employment. Speaking on the occasion, chief NACTA Muhammad Tahar Rai said that religious seminaries are the most important segment that must be provided opportunities for proper education, research and employment. Only an educated and skilled workforce could eradicate destructive thinking, he added. The issues of extremism and terrorism could be addressed through quality education, said NACTA Chief. Leaders of “Ittehad Organizations of Madaris” in Pakistan and other scholars also participated in the seminar.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024