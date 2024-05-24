NEFU Harbin China delegation visits PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi - A high-level delegation from Northeast Forestry University (NEFU) Harbin China made a day-long visit to Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday, for further strengthening the collaboration between the two universities. The five-member visiting team included Mr. Zhang Zhikun Chairman of NEFU University Council, Xu Zhicheng Director of Presidential office, Sun Zhiping Director of International Cooperation office, Ms. Liu Lifei Pamela Director of Admission office, School of International education and exchanges and Ms. Ayesha Zulfiqar Delegation Coordinator and Alumnus of NEFU. The visiting delegates have a meeting with University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem which was also attended by various Deans of faculties, University Registrar, various Directors of the institutes and discussed the matters of mutual interest & collaborations.

The Director Academics PMAS-AAUR Dr. Tariq Mahmood gave a presentation of the university to introduce various faculties, departments, institutes, centers to the delegates while Ms. Liu Lifei Pamela gave presentation about the northeast Forestry University (NEFU), highlighting the different aspects of scientific collaboration between the two universities. The visiting NEFU team also especially explained the various Chinese and NEFU Scholarships being offered at Bachelor and Master Level to the students of the PMAS-AAUR seeking and applying for admission at NEFU China.

The NEFU delegates also visited some of the research labs and centers of excellence of PMAS-AAUR including Centre for Precision Agriculture (CPA) and were briefed by Dr. M. Naveed Tahir and Dr. Tahir Iqbal, followed by a visit to National Centre for Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) where Prof. Dr. Abida Rao briefed the delegates about NCIB and projects. The delegates also visited the Tissue Culture Lab of the Agriculture faculty where Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad briefed the visiting about various projects being run in the lab.