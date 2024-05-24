Friday, May 24, 2024
New schedule for inter exams announced

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) Thursday released a new schedule for the intermediate exams. As per the schedule, inter-exams will start from June 1 and last until July 1. Overall 290,000 students will appear in the inter-exams, adding that science group papers will be held in the morning while general group students will appear for the exams in evening. All exams of science group will start at 9am till 12pm, while the timing of general group exams are 2pm to 5pm, the notification read.

Our Staff Reporter

