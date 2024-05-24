Friday, May 24, 2024
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools

Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The School Education Department proudly announced the successful completion of student council oath-taking ceremonies across 15,303 government schools in the province.

A total of 61,212 students took the oath for various leadership positions, including President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Finance Secretary.  The ceremonies were held in 4,146 government boys’ high schools, 3,931 government girls’ high schools, 2,961 government boys’ middle schools, 4,265 government girls’ middle schools.

During the ceremonies, the students pledged to fulfill the expectations of their peers and contribute positively to their school communities. This initiative aims to foster a sense of responsibility, leadership, and civic engagement among the students. Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Secretary Schools Education, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the teachers, head teachers, and staff for their outstanding efforts in organizing the oath-taking ceremonies. He emphasized that the establishment of student councils is a significant step towards creating awareness among students. The elected students will play a pivotal role in addressing the issues of their schools and their fellow students, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

