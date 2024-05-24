Friday, May 24, 2024
Pakistan celebrates first ‘Int’l Day of Markhor’

Agencies
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  Pakistan is observing the first-ever celebration of ‘International Day of the Markhor’, proclaimed by the United Nations earlier this month.

On May 2 this year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Pakistan and eight other countries, proclaiming May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor. It recognizes that preserving the Markhor, which was categorized as “near threatened” in 2014, and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative, given the animal’s role in the overall ecosystem said a press release issued here.

“Markhors have long been Pakistan’s national treasure. Today, they have also become a world’s treasure,” said Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan. “Not only do Markhors play a crucial role in the ecosystem, but they offer a significant opportunity to bolster the economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth, in line with the Government’s ‘Living Indus’ initiative which the United Nations supports.”

The Markhor population in Pakistan has kept increasing for the past ten years, reaching between 3,500 and 5,000 today thanks to the country’s proactive conservation programmes, and community engagement. Around the world, however, their numbers are declining -- there are less than 6,000 mature individuals across the planet today.

Famous for its long corkscrewshaped horns, this iconic and ecologically significant species can be found across the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia, including in Pakistan. The greatest threats to its survival are habitat loss, illegal hunting, including poaching, and climate change. A skilled climber, the Markhor can traverse slanted, almost vertical mountainous terrain and can be found between 600 and 3,500 meters in elevation. The resolution invites people all over the world to celebrate that day and encourages conservation efforts, while highlighting the importance of continued international and regional cooperation.

