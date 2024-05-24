Pakistan’s best country to invest: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that Pakistan is currently the best investment destination. While addressing UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration’s Round Table Session in Abu Dhabi the government is taking steps to attract foreign investment in the country under the SIFC. Notable tech leaders from both countries were present in the session, said a news release received here. Shaza Fatima said that the digitalization process is underway in the country as different institutions are being digitised. The minister said that the IT sector is the top priority of the present government. She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, private sector is being fully encouraged and supported. She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been the pioneer of e-governance and e-services in Pakistan. As Prime Minister of Pakistan, one of his first directives was to embark on a very ambitious journey of digitising Pakistan in three verticals- -digital economy, digital governance and digital society, adding that the unique point of his vision is that all of this has to be led by the private sector. Starting from planning to implementation, execution, and investment, everything has to be led by the private sector. This is the only way of ensuring its success, she said. Shaza Fatima said that as the IT sector has changed the global paradigm in every walk of life, growth and success are imperative without partnership and collaboration. On the occasion, three agreements were signed between Pakistani and UAE tech companies. These agreements were signed between Labware Arabia and Maison Consulting, Info-Tech Group and 800 Inc Holdings, and Minsait (INDRA) Spain and Info Tech Group.