Pakistan Sports Festival concludes

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
MOHMAND    -   The Pakistan Sports Festival’s closing ceremony was held at Captain Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium Ghalanai on Thursday. International cricketer Muhammad Haris Khan, the chief guest, stated that peace has been restored in Mohmand district due to the sacrifices of tribesmen and security forces. He emphasized that the successful organization of such events demonstrates the peace-loving nature of Mohmand’s people and their desire for regional development.

Mr. Haris Khan highlighted the abundant talent among Mohmand’s youth, capable of excelling internationally. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham-ul-Haq, tribal elders, and many fans were also in attendance.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the district administration and Frontier Corps North, ran from May 6 to 23, 2024. It featured competitions in cricket, wheelchair sports, horse riding, football, judo-karate, volleyball, gymnastics, local music, and tug-of-war, with 23 district-level teams and 200 tehsil-level teams participating.

On the final day, tug-of-war and wheelchair competitions were held, and Cadet College Mohmand cadets showcased their athletic and horse-riding skills. The music band played national anthems, and local artists performed regional dances. Medals, trophies, and cash prizes were awarded to outstanding teams and players by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtisham and Haris Khan.

