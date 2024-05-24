PDA decides to construct underpasses, flyovers in Peshawar

Peshawar - The board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided to construct underpasses and flyovers at Ring Road and other important roads to address vehicular traffic issues in the provincial capital. Initially, eight underpasses and flyovers, including three at Ring Road and five at other congested points, will be constructed. The 11th Board meeting of PDA was held at the Chief Minister’s House, chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, and other board members attended the meeting. Thirty-three agenda items were discussed, resulting in several important decisions. The board approved plans for widening and rehabilitating Ring Road and solarizing tube wells operated by PDA, which is expected to save Rs. 810 million annually in electricity bills.

Additionally, the board approved establishing an education complex and a PDA sub-office at Regi Lalma Model Town. Conditional approval was given to various rules under the PDA Act 2017, with a committee headed by the Minister for Local Government tasked to finalize them within 14 days. The board also approved constructing high-rise buildings under Public-Private Partnership and providing land for a Forensic Science Laboratory at Hayatabad and a Paraplegic Centre at Regi Model Town.

Chief Minister Gandapur directed the installation of solar lights on GT Road from Peshawar Motorway to Hayatabad and prioritized the renovation and beautification of the Bus Rapid Transit structure. He also emphasized the need for a plan to ensure visible progress on the New Peshawar Valley project within a month.