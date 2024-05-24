PHC seeks KP govt’s reply in KPOGCL CEO appointment case

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the provincial government to submit a reply within seven days regarding a petition challenging the appointment process of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and the acting CEO.

The division bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Wiqar Ahmad, stressed the importance of the case and instructed the KP advocate general to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for May 30.

Petitioner Amjad Ali was represented by advocates Fida Gul and Mian Imran. They informed the court that the provincial government had established KPOGCL under the Public Sector Companies Rules 2013. The government advertised the CEO position in 2018, for which the petitioner applied, and he was subsequently shortlisted and interviewed by a search committee headed by the chief secretary in 2019.

In 2021, KPOGCL’s CEO Usman Ghani fell ill and passed away, leading to Nasir Khan being appointed as acting CEO on August 21, 2021. The lawyers argued that an acting CEO can only hold the position for three months, yet Nasir Khan has been in the role for three years. They also stated that the petitioner reapplied for the CEO position advertised in March 2024 but was rejected due to a lack of experience. Additionally, they argued it was illegal for the incumbent acting CEO to be a candidate for the permanent position while also serving on the selection committee.

They requested the court to nullify the government’s actions, halt the appointment process, and recognise their client’s previous shortlisting and selection.