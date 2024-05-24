PM Shehbaz urges UNSC, world community to implement ICJ's verdict on Gaza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international community to immediately implement the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the Israeli operation in Gaza.

The prime minister welcomed the decision of the ICJ on the case filed against the genocide in Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to thirteen judges who ruled in favour of oppressed humanity and to South Africa for filing the petition.

He said Pakistan had supported South Africa's petition, and will continue to fight the case of all Palestinians.

The prime minister said following the court decision, the UN’s commission of inquiry should be given immediate access to Gaza and Rafah.

The prime minister further said decision to open roads, provide immediate food and medical aid should be implemented so that the oppressed people can get relief.