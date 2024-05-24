PM to chair SIFC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council has been summoned to meet tomorrow with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The prime minister will take the Apex committee into confidence on his visit to UAE and the decision by UAE President Muhammad Zaid bin Sultan Al Nahyan to invest 10 billion dollars in Pakistan. The meeting will review foreign investments made so far by different countries in various sectors of Pakistan. The apex committee meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. However, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has not been invited to the meeting. Cabinet members including ministers for information, finance, defense, planning, commerce, law & justice and water resources have also been invited in the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also been invited to the meeting. Chief Army staff General Asim Munir and President of SIFC will also attend the meeting. The meeting will also be attended by Chief Secretaries of all provinces, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Nadra, Chairman FBR and Chairman WAPDA.