Police nab suspect behind SSC exam paper leaks

KARACHI - The police have apprehended the individual responsible for leaking papers of the 9th and 10th exams in the metropolis. According to SSP Central, the detainee had been leaking papers mere minutes before the start of examinations. In his statement to the police, the accused confessed to operating a WhatsApp group where he shared leaked papers. Two others served as administrators of the group alongside the main suspect. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a laptop and four mobile phones from possession of the accused. A case has been registered against the detainee at the Bilal Colony police station and further investigations were underway.