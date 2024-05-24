PTI reacts to CDA’s operation at central office

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded to the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) anti-encroachment operation at the party’s central office in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside the office, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the CDA did not have any permit for the operation. He said that the CDA did not send any notice during the last two years

Barrister Gohar said that the government has ‘violated’ the sanctity of a political party’s office, despite being the most ‘respected’ premises after parliament.

Barrister Gohar claimed that there were no illegal constructions on the premises. “Even if there were encroachments, the CDA should have sent prior notice before the operation,” he added.

PTI Secretary General and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub accused Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi of plotting ‘illegal’ operation at the party’s office

He said that the PTI is being targeted ‘unfairly’, adding that they will fight this battle through legal means.

“We will summon Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad to the Privileges Committee of the National Assembly,” he added.

Earlier, the anti-encroachment team of Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out an encroachment operation at the head office of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

According to the details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, has reached and sealed the PTI head office located at Sector G8/4.

Heavy machinery along with police personnel have been deployed outside the PTI central office, meanwhile, the CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished.

The plot on which the PTI office is established is under scrutiny, as it is allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali.

However, significant encroachments have been made by occupying adjacent land, including the construction of an additional floor in violation of building by-laws.