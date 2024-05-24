Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry’s charge

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday assumed the additional charge of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). He was welcomed by Federal Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani and other senior officials, said a statement issued here. Earlier, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was serving as IPC minister. Rana Sanaullah has also been given the status of a federal minister. Rana Sanaullah was given a comprehensive briefing on the ministry’s affairs, including preparations for the upcoming South Asian Games.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements and emphasized the need to meet international standards. He expressed the determination to host the coveted event on a modern model, with the support of business community and corporate sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promote sports in the country, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. Rana Sanaullah directed Pakistan Sports Board to develop a comprehensive programme to engage the youth in sports. He said that successful hosting of the South Asian Games and other international events would enhance Pakistan’s positive image in the world.