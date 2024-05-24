Rangers recover fake identity cards

KARACHI - In a joint operation on Thursday, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police apprehended Sajid Ali Tunio, a highly sought fugitive involved in forgery and extortion, along with his accomplices Saddam Hussain and Bilawal Ahmed, during a snap check in Sohrab Goth, Karachi. The authorities recovered a double cabin vehicle with a fake green number plate, a counterfeit army ID card (Colonel rank under the name Izhar Hussain Qureshi), a fake assistant director Federal Investigation Agency card (also in the name of Izhar Hussain), a fake ID card (under the same name), numerous fake FIA letters, several fake NOCs in the name of the Managing Director of the Water Board, and multiple ATM cards from different banks.

The Rangers spokesperson said that suspicious behavior of the occupants in the double cabin vehicle prompted Rangers personnel to conduct a thorough search during routine checks. Upon verifying Sajid Ali Tunio’s identity card through a device, it was discovered that his card was blocked in the NADRA record, leading to their arrest.

Further investigations revealed multiple FIRs against Tunio for fraud and forgery across various police stations in Karachi and interior Sindh, where he had been listed as an absconder.

During initial interrogations, Tunio admitted to extorting millions by offering fake government jobs and illegal water hydrant connections. He also confessed to impersonating an Assistant Director of the FIA to extort money from individuals.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered vehicle and counterfeit documents, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

RANGERS SEIZE LARGE QUANTITY OF SMUGGLED CLOTH FROM SADR

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Customs conducted an anti-smuggling operation in the Sadr area, seizing a significant amount of smuggled cloth.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the authorities raided warehouses around Gul Plaza and recovered 50 tonnes of smuggled cloth.

The estimated value of the seized cloth is Rs150 million. The confiscated cloth was handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal action.

The Rangers spokesperson also stated that operations will continue until smuggling is completely eradicated.