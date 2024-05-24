Friday, May 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

Agencies
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -    Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) over illegal detention of a citizen. According to a press release, The SHOs included SHO Basti Malook, SHO Jehania and SHO Sarai Sidhu for keeping a person in illegal custody. Apart from this, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and Constable Muhammad Nasir Khan Basti Malook police station have also been suspended and show cause notices issued. On this occasion, RPO Sohail Chaudhary said that illegal detention was intolerable and said that strict departmental action would be taken if any police officer was found involved in it. It’s worth mentioning here that concerned officials illegally detained a person named Danish Abbas in the limits of different police stations. After coming to the notice of senior police officers, the matter was investigated. SHO Basti Malook Kashif Shehzad, SHO Sarai Sidhu District Khanewal Babar Shehzad and SHO Jehania district Khanewal Muhammad Shafqat have been suspended and ordered to report to the police line after the allegations were proved in the investigation.

Finance minister holds meetings with representatives of auto sector

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024