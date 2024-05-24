Rupee gains 17 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained 17 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and claosed at Rs278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.35 and Rs280.10 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 64 paisas to close at Rs301.67 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs1.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.85 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.88.