Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Thursday visited the Iranian Consulate to express condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister, and others in a helicopter accident. The provincial minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and recorded his condolence remarks in the Visitor’s Book.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that he is deeply grieved over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others.

in the helicopter accident, and that every Pakistani is deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

The whole Pakistani nation equally shares the grief of their Iranian brothers and sisters. They stand with the grieving Iranian nation in this hour of grief and sorrow. The sympathies of the Pakistani nation rest with their Iranian brethren, he added.

Director of the Punjab Investment Board Imran Hashmi also accompanied the minister.