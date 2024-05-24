Sharjeel insists 50pc fall in Karachi crime rate in a month

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon disclosed a significant reduction in Karachi’s crime rate, stating it has dropped by more than 50 percent in just one month. Speaking at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the senior provincial minister addressed the long-standing challenges faced by Sindh. He emphasised that Sindh has been politically and economically targeted for years, affecting the province and the country at large.

Memon highlighted that under the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, Sindh has seen considerable industrial growth. However, adverse conditions had previously forced some industrialists to relocate to other provinces or countries. He expressed optimism about the Sindh government’s Dhabiji Economic Zone, which is set to become a pivotal part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Reflecting on the past, Memon noted the severe law and order issues 15 years ago, where people traveled in convoys for safety. Despite a recent uptick in crime, he reassured that the situation has dramatically improved in the last month.

Minister Memon also touched on infrastructure developments, praising Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s focus on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and emphasising the PPP’s commitment to the K4 water project. He stated that billions are being invested in Karachi, highlighting the city’s continued allure for employment opportunities, drawing thousands from across Pakistan. With a focus on water and infrastructure solutions, Memon reaffirmed the Sindh government’s dedication to addressing these critical issues, ensuring Karachi remains a vibrant economic hub.

CRACKDOWN INITIATED AGAINST ILLEGAL BUS, TAXI TERMINALS IN KARACH

Sindh’s Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon Thursday said that a crackdown has been initiated against illegal bus and taxi terminals in Karachi. The provincial minister said that shuttle service will be started from various points of the city for commuters. Sharjeel Memon said that the city’s Red Line bus rapid transit project has been delayed due to negligence during the caretaker setup. “Karachi would have great infrastructure after completion of the Yellow and Red Line BRT projects,” transport minister said. He said Chingchi (Qingqi) rickshaws being run in the city over the court’s stay order. “An alternate employment scheme has been under the hammer for the people affiliated with transport sector,” minister said.