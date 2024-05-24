Friday, May 24, 2024
Sindh CM receives 205 Pakistani who returned from Bishkek

Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah received 205 stranded Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at Jinnah Terminal on Thursday morning and announced that he was arranging to bring another batch of 180 students of them six were injured within a few days. Talking to media, he said, “This was a matter of concern not just for families but for the entire Pakistan too. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries established a crisis management cell immediately.” “Today, 205 students have arrived, 99 of them are from Karachi,” he said. Out of 205 students, 150 are male and 55 females. Of 205 students who arrived on Thursday 99 are from Karachi, 22 from Hyderabad, 15 from Naushehroferoze, 13 each from Khairpur and Sukkur, 12 from Shaheed Benazirabad, five each from Jacobabad, Badin and Dadu, three from Sanghar (Tando Adam), and one each from Kandhkot, Tharparkar. The CM said that 180 students were still stranded in Kyrgyzstan, of which 6 were injured. “The Sindh government will bear the expenses of the charter flight to bring the remaining students back,” he vowed. Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government’s concerned ministries and even Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif were figuring out a way for students to continue their academic journey. He added that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto used his personal contacts in Kyrgyzstan to ensure students’ safety. He directed him to facilitate the students. At Jinnah Terminal the chief minister interacted with the parents who reached there to receive their children. He assured them that his government was making allout efforts to continue the education of the students.

