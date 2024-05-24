Sukkur SSP assures cooperation to business community

SUKKUR - Sukkur SSP Amjad Shaikh on Thursday held meeting with a delegation of SSCI here to discuss matters related to the business community. SSP Amjad Shaikh assured the traders of complete cooperation and said business community was the backbone of economy of this country. He said police would provide full protection and business friendly atmosphere to the traders and industrialists, adding that police was working to control crime to provide peaceful environment to the business fraternity. He asked the business community to cooperate with police. The SSP Sukkur said that traders should also cooperate with staff in removing encroachments from the shopping centres. The traders thanked SSP for his full cooperation and said they would play their due role to curb crime and strengthen police public partnership.