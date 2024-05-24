Friday, May 24, 2024
Two matches decided in 3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2024
LAHORE  -   The 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament, being organized by Usman Basketball Club with the approval of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and the support of Shamsi Academy, saw the conclusion of two thrilling matches at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi.

In the first match of theday, Peterson Star triumphed over Usman Academy with a score of 38-27. Leading the winning team, Victor scored 17 points, Andre Turner added 14, and Denzel contributed 6 points. For Usman Academy, Mubarez Ahmed scored 14 points, while Hamza and Feroz Ahmed each scored 5 points.

The second match saw Civil Academy narrowly defeating Iqra Academy with a final score of 42-37. Mohammad Muaz Ashraf led the winning team with 14 points, while Daniyal Khan and Haris Shahid each scored 9 points. On the opposing side, Shoaib Rafi scored 17 points, Harrison added 10, and Artaam contributed 8 points. The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Ashraf Yahya, with Naeem Ahmed, Mohammad Usman, and Hassan Ali serving as technical officials. Prior to the start of the games, business leader Asif Gulfam was introduced to the teams.

