US ambassador visits historic Chaukhandi graveyard in Karachi

Agencies
May 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   US Ambassador Donald Blome visited the Karachi’s historic Chaukhandi cemetery along with a delegation on Thursday.

On the occasion, Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah welcomed Blome and other members of the delegation. Acting Consul General Jimmy Mauldin, Heather Murphy, Zahra Hajiani, Narendra Kumar and others were part of the delegation accompanying the American ambassador.

The delegation inspected the historical tombs at Chaukhandi Graveyard. Minister Shah informed the American ambassador about the ancient historical status of Chaukhandi cemetery. Speaking on the occasion, Blome said that a visit to the historic Chaukhandi cemetery is impressive. He said that the Chaukhandi cemetery is a masterpiece of artistry and iconography. Chaukhandi cemetery is an example of a unique architectural style among important cemeteries of Pakistan historically, said Donald Blome.

He said the architectural layout of the Chaukhandi tombs and their architectural style are commendable for the craftsmanship and skill of their builders. To further highlight Chaukhandi and other historical places, full cooperation will be given under UNESCO, said Donald Blome.

He said that Pakistan and America have strong and long-standing relations and tourism relations between the two countries need to be further strengthened. US will make it easier for tourists to get visas, Donald Bloom said. Talking on the occasion Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that we are providing a favourable environment to the tourists by protecting the tourist and cultural heritage of Sindh and are taking steps to provide all the facilities to the tourists.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished that through the tourism and culture of Sindh, the name of Pakistan should shine all over the world, said the minister. Zulfikar Ali Shah presented Sindhi traditional Ajrak and replicas of Mohanjo Daro’s artefacts as gifts to the guests.

Secretary Culture Khalid Chachar, MD Tourism Syed Fayaz Shah, DG Antiquities Abdul Fattah Sheikh and other officers were also present during the visit.

Agencies

