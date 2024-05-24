Friday, May 24, 2024
USA stun Bangladesh in second T20I to win series

Agencies
May 24, 2024
HOUSTON   -   The USA defeated a full-strength Bangladesh team for the second time in a row, securing a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex. Bangladesh, bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs while chasing a 145-run target, faced early setbacks as Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Soumya Sarkar in the first over. Despite a promising 48-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) and Towhid Hridoy (25), crucial wickets from Corey Anderson and Netravalkar thwarted their chase. Earlier, the USA posted 144-6 with notable contributions from Steven Taylor (31) and Monank Patel (42). Rishad Hossain took two wickets for Bangladesh, who restricted the USA but failed to chase the target. The final match of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

Agencies

