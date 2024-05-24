Friday, May 24, 2024
Well-thought out agenda being spread from Adiala Jail: Azma Bukhari

Web Desk
7:16 PM | May 24, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says an agenda is being spread in the country from the Adiala Jail. 

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Bukhari said the PTI founder was of the view that there was a probability of seeing the repetition of 1971-like situation in the country. 

“It is the party's agenda to spread unrest in the country. Whenever there is unrest in the country, there comes the name of the one party,” she said, adding that those who were talking about the London Plan might remember their own plan.

It was from the jail that the PTI founder wrote venomous article to British newspaper, Bukhari said. 

Talking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), she said the protests were managed outside the IMF office after writing the letter. 

The information minister said the provincial cabinet had admired the efforts of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for bringing down the prices of rice by Rs100 per kg, while roti, gas cylinders, iron, cements, petrol and dollars were also shedding their prices.

Web Desk

National

